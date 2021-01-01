SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0409 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $75,710.20 and approximately $1.19 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00189488 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026069 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.