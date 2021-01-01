SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of SAIL opened at $53.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,331.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $900,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,225,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,519 shares of company stock worth $3,953,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $83,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

