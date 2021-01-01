Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 196,825 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

