Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.00

Shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 34412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDVKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

