Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) PT Lowered to C$16.50

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SIS stock opened at C$14.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.11. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$16.42. The stock has a market cap of C$736.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.609574 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

