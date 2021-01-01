SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the lowest is $2.44. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $282.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,763.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.39. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

