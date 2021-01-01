Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.00 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $455.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.