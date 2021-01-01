Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,352,000 after purchasing an additional 367,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 315,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

CDE opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $11.43.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

