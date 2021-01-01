Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,900 Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 307.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $223,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LKFN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

LKFN opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

