Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L) (LON:SERE) Shares Up 2%

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L) (LON:SERE)’s stock price was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.68 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33). Approximately 69,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 228,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.74 million and a PE ratio of 8.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L)’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

