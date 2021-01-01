Scrypta Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $166,562.06 and $555.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00276121 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,349,824 coins and its circulating supply is 15,549,824 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

