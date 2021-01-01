SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Up 9.6%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 201,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 207,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 148.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

