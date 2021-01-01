SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Up 9.6%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 201,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 207,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.
About SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.