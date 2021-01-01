SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Up 9.6%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 201,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 207,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 148.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit