Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Insider Sells $86,570,460.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00.

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,483,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

