Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cable One by 2.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cable One by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Cable One by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Cable One by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO opened at $2,227.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.52. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,093.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,884.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

