Sei Investments Co. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

WKHS stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,317,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 480,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,043,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,836,171 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

