Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.37% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 136.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 133,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $2,140,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $1,581,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

