Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,708 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.