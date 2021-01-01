Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRMT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

