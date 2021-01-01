Sei Investments Co. Sells 46,201 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 38.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.71 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

