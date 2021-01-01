Sei Investments Co. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Franchise Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Franchise Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 817,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FRG opened at $30.45 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

