Sentinel Price Down 10% Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $30,382.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

