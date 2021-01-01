Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $567.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 313,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 90,601 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 67,070 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

