Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $567.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
See Also: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.