Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.76

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $74.65, with a volume of 23928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Comments


