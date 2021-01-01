Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $135.29 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

