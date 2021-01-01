Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Piazza acquired 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

