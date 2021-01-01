SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SILV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Shares of SILV opened at $11.18 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 182,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

