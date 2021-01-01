Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSD. ValuEngine downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

