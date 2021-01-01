SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SINA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of SINA opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SINA has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $45.68.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SINA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SINA by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SINA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in SINA by 18.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SINA by 58.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in SINA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

