SkinCoin (SKIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,934.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $66,997.85 and approximately $9,934.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00556089 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00166807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00301057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00049358 BTC.

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin launched on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

SkinCoin Token Trading

SkinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

