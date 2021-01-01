Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $493,873.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00560077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00154808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00302692 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00049281 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

