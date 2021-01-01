SL Green Realty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,368 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,759% compared to the average volume of 235 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 213.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 872.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

