SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SLM by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SLM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.