SmartCash Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $43,531.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

