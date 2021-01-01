Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.01.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,570,982.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,750.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,305,294 shares of company stock valued at $85,490,299 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,922.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.