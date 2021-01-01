SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Trading Down 0.1%

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 69,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 53,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.