SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 69,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 53,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit