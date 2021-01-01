SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,202 shares of company stock worth $952,157. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $319.12 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $335.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

