Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $3.05. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $69.35 million, a PE ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

