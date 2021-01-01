Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $3.05. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1,250 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.
The firm has a market cap of $69.35 million, a PE ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
About Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
