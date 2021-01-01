Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.61.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

