Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) Shares Up 6.4%

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 17,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 26,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.79 million and a PE ratio of 34.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.47.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

