SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.33

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.33 and last traded at $127.33, with a volume of 2005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GMF)

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

