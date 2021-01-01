SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Up 2.1%

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $57.94. 87,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 197,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

