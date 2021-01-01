Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $189.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.18.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $169.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average of $194.93. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,131 shares of company stock worth $6,852,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2,051.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 6,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.