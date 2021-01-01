Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Quiet Period Will End on January 4th

Spring Valley Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 4th. Spring Valley Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Spring Valley Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVSVU opened at $10.55 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.