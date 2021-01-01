Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 16,833 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of Westwood Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 104.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Frank purchased 5,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,540.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 42,757 shares in the company, valued at $478,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHG opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 million, a PE ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

