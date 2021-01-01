Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 3,997 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) by 28.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Exagen were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 325,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

XGN opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $26.99.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XGN. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $64,222.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $512,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,868 over the last quarter.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

