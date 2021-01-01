Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $183,000 Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOFG. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

MOFG stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $394.35 million, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.