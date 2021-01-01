Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Bel Fuse by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bel Fuse by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $42,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $186,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a PE ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.53. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $124.49 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

