Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Retail Value as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 102,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

In other news, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $63,044.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $92,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,403,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,807,274. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVI opened at $14.87 on Friday. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $294.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. Retail Value’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

RVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.