St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

