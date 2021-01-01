Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of STMP opened at $196.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.70 and its 200-day moving average is $224.14. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $773,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $315,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $315,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,074 shares of company stock worth $14,004,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,363,000 after purchasing an additional 501,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.